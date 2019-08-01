Editorials EDITORIAL: Proposed Bill welcome

Jobseekers in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The proposed changes in the Employment Act that aim to address weaknesses in the labour market are a step in the right direction. The amendments, according to the Labour ministry, aim to align the law to Section 27 of the Constitution on equality and freedom from discrimination.

The intention is commendable, capturing both the spirit and evolution of the modern workplace. However, some clauses may need stakeholder input to ensure equal employment opportunities without hurting key players in the labour market.

The Employment Act (Amendment) Bill 2019 needs some changes to avoid hamstringing the hands of employers.

True, age should not be a ground for discrimination, but employers should have the liberty to set retirement years for practical reasons. Besides the need to inject fresh blood into the workplace, a very rigid legal system could also complicate hiring, making Kenya an unattractive investment destination from a global perspective. Let the drafters of the law be flexible and listen to proposed amendments to the Bill.

The drafters of the Bill should take advantage of public participation forums to consult widely on the pros and cons of the various proposals as well as borrow a leaf from the global best practices.

