Editorials EDITORIAL: Proposed vetting rule changes are welcome

Members of the National Assembly in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

That Parliament has finally deemed it wise to change the way principal secretary and Cabinet nominees declare their wealth, is a step in the right direction.

In a report following last week’s vetting of CS and PS nominees, the Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi says nominees should in future provide a detailed breakdown of all sources of their wealth as opposed to providing just a block figure.

Under the proposed changes, agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) will also have to appear before vetting panels to shed light on the nominees’ past conduct.

One of the reasons State officers are made to declare their wealth in advance is so that agencies like KRA and DCI can track changes in their riches after they take control of the instruments of power.

In that sense, the present practice that allows nominees to just throw around block figures cannot be seen as transparent. Nominees who expect to abuse their influential positions for personal gains may just overstate their wealth to conceal intended evil deeds. Similarly, those who may have evaded taxes in the past may find it safe to understate their wealth to avoid scrutiny.

Also Read

advertisement

It is, however, disheartening that just like it keeps hiding the wealth declaration forms filed by MPs, Parliament has not recommended making the declared information available for public scrutiny. In other words, nominees will give a breakdown of their wealth but the forms will remain out of bounds as Parliament regards the forms as classified documents.

It is our contention that the threshold of integrity required of leaders under Chapter Six of the Constitution is citizen-centric and as such implies opening to public what those picked to serve them claim to own.

Otherwise, the new proposals make for a step toward the envisaged openness. And in in an era where technology has made it possible to reproduce documents that look real, for instance, the presence of agencies such as KRA, Helb and DCI during vetting will ensure firsthand authentication of nominees’ records.