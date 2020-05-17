Editorials EDITORIAL: Protect environment

Plastic bags at a dump site. FILE PHOTO | NMG

When Kenya banned the use of plastic carrier bags in August 2017, many sceptics thought that the move would be shortlived.

However, nearly three years later, the country has proved to be a good example for others that are yet to take that route that it is very possible. It also banned the use of all single-use plastic in conservation areas in June 2019.

The ban affected the use of plastics in beaches, national parks, forests and other areas. There are 23 terrestrial national parks, 28 terrestrial national reserves, four marine national parks, six marine national reserves and four national sanctuaries as well 372 gazetted forests.

The quest for a cleaner environment and eradication of plastic waste should not stop there, but should be a continuous process. The money was allocated to the Environment and Wildlife Department to help in clearing the plastic bags. It was therefore refreshing to note that the Treasury has allocated Sh20 million to finance the removal of plastics in the country's protected areas as government steps up the war on the non-biodegradable materials.

We owe it to the future generations to leave them a clean environment that will sustain life.

