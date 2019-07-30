Editorials EDITORIAL: Public must be involved in road toll charges plan

Proposals to charge motorists between Sh1,458 and Sh7,290 to use the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road require extensive public participation and a full disclosure of the formula behind the figures.

The concept of building key infrastructure such as roads using toll charges is a noble one, especially when the country’s overall tax collection is insufficient to finance programmes such as road maintenance and expansion.

Roads are important to the economy due to their direct influence on the cost of doing businesses and the general competiveness of the economy.

Toll charges must however be reasonable to avoid hurting the very users targeted by the infrastructure projects.

The charges proposed by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to use an expressway between Nairobi and Mau Summit seem off the mark and the public deserves to know how the agency arrived at the costs.

As expected the disclosure of proposed user fees have already drawn public outcry among Kenyans amid concern that it would add extreme pain to an already over-burdened taxpayer.

The idea of re-introducing the road user fee while retaining the fuel levy has been sharply criticised as amounting to double taxation, since motorists already pay Sh18 for every litre of petrol and diesel that goes towards roads maintenance.

The tolled motorists have a right to feel double-taxed, especially given that not all parts of the country will have the toll roads.

The roads agency should provide comparative data from other jurisdictions where road tolls have been implemented.

Without such detail it would be difficult to convince the Kenyan taxpayer that this is a good deal for their money. Scores of other roads have been earmarked for tolling, including Thika Road, the Southern Bypass, the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, the JKIA -Westlands expressway and the second Nyali Bridge and it is only proper that KeNHA gets it right from the start.