EDITORIAL: Punish Covid cash thieves

The Auditor-General’s office must move fast to assess the use of Sh134 billion allocated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initial reports point to corruption and embezzlement of the funds, including the purchase of healthcare emergency kits at exorbitant prices.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered the Auditor to run a forensic audit on the cash comprising loans and grants.

The committee asked the Auditor to focus on the spending that took place between March 13, when the first coronavirus case was announced, and July 31.

According to the National Assembly Standing Orders, the Auditor will have 60 days to present a report to the committee for action.

It is important that the report is tabled within the shortest time possible for responsible agencies to take action.

Most audits of public expenditures are dated reports, published a year or more after the many egregious actions have happened and the country is inundated with new scandals.