EDITORIAL: Punish electricity vandals and cut scraps syndicate

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Every year, Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC reports losses it incurs due to vandalism and sabotage at electricity facilities. In one case, it was a Sh60 million loss after criminals stole street lights.
In another case, it was economic losses amounting to Sh2.5 billion in eight months due to the theft of power distribution networks. At one time, the parastatal lost 707 transformers and more than 175km of conductor wires. Their replacement costs alone amounted to over Sh353 million. Adding to the cost of lost sales, the figure was estimated at more than Sh1 billion.
And this week, it has revealed how vandalism of key power lines that supply Nairobi with cheaper electricity from Naivasha geothermal fields pushed Kenyans back to expensive thermal sources.
Vandalism has become a costly nuisance with the government forced to spend lots of money on repairs, and consumers having to pay higher bills.
The thefts or malicious acts to destroy energy infrastructure have proved difficult to stop despite stiffer penalties, increased surveillance, and initiatives such as terrestrial cabling and placing transformers above live wires.
Anyone who vandalises or attempts to vandalise energy installations and infrastructure or handles any stolen energy equipment or appliance faces a fine of not less than Sh5 million or a 10-year imprisonment or both, the Energy Act 2019 states.
The law further says that any vehicles used to transport stolen equipment shall be confiscated.
But despite these strong measures, the vice is likely to persist as long as the market for stolen goods is not the target of measures to combat the problem.
Kenya should start by cutting off the trade routes, track the movement in international commodity markets, which means that those stealing will have nowhere to sell.
Authorities should investigate where the vandals sell the stolen equipment. Let the government elevate the illegal possession of a large amount of copper wire to a felony.
The primary flaw in the energy laws is that the police lack the time and zeal to monitor scrap business and that the power lines are not secured.
With the never-ending vandalism that cuts reliable electricity, it is time to boost security along the power lines and replace the copper wires with those that contain less copper, which is more difficult to cut through and has no scrap value.
