EDITORIAL: Qatar move welcome

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Qatar move welcomeWednesday, October 31, 2018 20:22
The decision by Qatar to do away with slave-like travel conditions, especially for menial workers, is a welcome relief for the hundreds of Kenyans who have had to contend with their lives being turned literally upside down on completing their contracts.
Staff were forced to get their bosses’ approval before leaving the country while others continued working under inhumane conditions after confiscation of their travel documents.
Menial labourers including maids, cleaners, drivers and chefs have narrated harrowing tales from the Middle East nation after being lured by the promise of riches that often turns out to be mirages.
A requirement for senior staff to inform their employers before vacating should also be done away with.
While welcoming the piecemeal work on migration reforms, Kenya must push for total abolishment of an outdated form of regulation.
Qatar should let forces of demand and supply dictate where one wants to work, with any terms and conditions being clear and in tandem with global human rights practices.
In the Headlines
Mulinge gets powerful post in Safaricom executives shake upBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
10 hours ago
Blow for Munga in Murang'a water firm rowBy NDUNG’U GACHANE
14 hours ago
Coca-Cola’s Sh500m sugar imports detained at portBy BONFACE OTIENO
20 hours ago
M-Pesa pushes Safaricom net profit to Sh31.5bnBy CONSTANT MUNDA
21 hours ago