EDITORIAL: Qatar move welcome

The new rules will be implemented effective this week. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The decision by Qatar to do away with slave-like travel conditions, especially for menial workers, is a welcome relief for the hundreds of Kenyans who have had to contend with their lives being turned literally upside down on completing their contracts.

Staff were forced to get their bosses’ approval before leaving the country while others continued working under inhumane conditions after confiscation of their travel documents.

Menial labourers including maids, cleaners, drivers and chefs have narrated harrowing tales from the Middle East nation after being lured by the promise of riches that often turns out to be mirages.

A requirement for senior staff to inform their employers before vacating should also be done away with.

While welcoming the piecemeal work on migration reforms, Kenya must push for total abolishment of an outdated form of regulation.