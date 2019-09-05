EDITORIAL: Raise insurance uptake

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Raise insurance uptakeThursday, September 5, 2019 22:00
With such an indispensable role insurance plays in the society, it is quite disconcerting that its penetration in Kenya has been dwindling for the last five years, dropping to the current 2.43 percent of gross domestic product. This is a significant decline from the peak of 3.44 percent in 2013.
In the natural order of things, insurance penetration ought to expand in tandem with the growth of the economy. In Kenya, however, the reverse is happening, leaving more businesses and individuals exposed to all manner of risks.
This calls for an urgent need among industry players, including the government, to go back to the drawing board to determine where we went wrong, and accordingly craft corrective measures. We do not need to look far to find the answers for this unsettling situation. For a long time, the insurance industry has been riddled with challenges, one of which is poor pricing by unscrupulous players out to woo customers by all means.
Rather than prices defining the right value of premiums, they have been deployed as a tool to edge out competition. This has led to another problem where insurers delay or dishonour payment of claims. To inspire confidence among potential customers and drive growth in the sector, insurers must always pay claims promptly and develop ingenious and affordable products that will appeal to the mass market.
