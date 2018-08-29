Editorials EDITORIAL: Reduce rain chaos in city

Traffic jam in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The rains are back and so is traffic chaos that usually accompanies heavy downpour in Nairobi. And the weatherman forecasts the change in weather will persist for the next seven days.

Based on past experience, the traffic gridlock is bound to get worse as motorists rush to avoid the rainfall and flooded city roads.

All this can be avoided with proper planning and preparedness.

For starters, City Hall and other relevant State agencies such as the Kenya National Highways Authority should act to fix Nairobi’s poor drainage that is to blame for making roads impassable and aggravating traffic jams during heavy downpours.

Urgent repairs of some roads would also go a long way in addressing the problem and ensuring smooth flow of traffic despite the expected deluge.

Besides the authorities, motorists and other road users must observe the traffic rules to curb accidents that may result from their unnecessary rush to reach their destinations.