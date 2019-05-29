Editorials EDITORIAL: Regulation plan overdue

Legislators should move with speed to come up with a legal framework for mobile phone-based loans. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The call by Senators for regulation of mobile phone-based lenders is long overdue. Rapid growth of mobile phone-based lending in the past five years without doubt points to a huge pent-up demand for quick, short-term loans.

It is also a fact that mobile apps have brought about convenience, freedom and inclusion that was previously unknown in the financial markets.

Yet as rightly observed by the legislators, no business should be left to its own devices. The mobile apps have encroached onto the domain of the heavily regulated financial institutions, and as such must play within established rules of the game.

As things stand, the market is teeming with several cases where mobile apps, buoyed by the legal vacuum, are being used to perpetrate predatory lending without a worry in the world.

From Safaricom’s Fuliza to Tala, O-cash, OPesa and Branch apps, these platforms are enticing Kenyans to borrow cash at annual rates as high as 200 percent at a time when commercial banks have been restricted to just four percent above Central Bank rate.

Also Read