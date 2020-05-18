Editorials EDITORIAL: Reining in blacklisting of borrowers overdue

The move by Treasury, which has published a new set of rules directing that borrowers should not be denied loans solely on account of their credit scores, has made an important step and the public will surely hope that MPs approve the regulations.

In an attempt to boost transparency in the pricing of commercial loans, banks, saccos and micro-finance lenders will now be required by law to inform borrowers, in writing, on the reason(s) for rejection of loan applications.

Lenders who flout this rule will be liable to a fine of Sh2 million. This is an important step since credit reference bureaus (CRBs) were established in the country 10 years ago. Over that time, lenders, including those who are not regulated, have been using CRBs to blacklist borrowers, including those who default on small amounts of money, such as digital loans worth hundreds of shillings.

As a result, CRBs have, perhaps become the most misused tools for loans evaluation - and denial of loans.

While the original understanding was that a CRB score was to be used as one of the parameters for determining borrowers’ risk profile, lenders have today used listing to deny applications. That’s not fair. Of the more than 2.5 million negative CRB scores, majority borrowed from unregulated digital platforms.

As a result, more than one million borrowers have been blacklisted by the CRBs for defaulting on less than Sh1,000, something that can easily be linked to the “easy” and aggressively marketed mobile phone loans.

Although the rules, if passed will offer relief to borrowers, we must however take an early opportunity to urge caution so that we do not throw out the baby with the bathwater. Despite their shortcomings, CRBs have heralded a new wave of financial literacy as borrowers work hard not to be blacklisted. Weakening the role of CRBs is, therefore, likely to lead to a moral hazard and a borrowing culture in which anything goes if there are no consequences for defaulting.