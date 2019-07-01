Editorials EDITORIAL: Resolve maize supply impasse immediately

Three months since the Agriculture ministry first warned of a looming maize shortage, the Cabinet is yet to take remedial action.

Latest data shows the country has only one million bags of maize in its Strategic Food Reserve against a consumption rate of 4.2 million bags a month.

The local millers, long given to speculative pricing, have responded by raising flour prices up to Sh124 per two-kg packet.

It is simple logic that governments turn to imports when domestic production fails.

But to ensure affordable flour, the Cabinet must lower the tax meant to protect local maize production.

Maize imports from countries that are not members of the East African Community or the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa are subject to a 50 percent ad valorem tariff.

At that level of tariff, profit-driven millers can hardly process imported maize and sell it to the consumers at affordable prices.

That’s why the Cabinet is fomenting a crisis when it takes too long to make a decision on duty-free imports.

Granted, duty-free maize has had a bad history in this country.

It’s been associated with collusion, deceit and outright theft from the taxpayer.

That perhaps explains why members of the Cabinet are cautious so as not to be seen as the initiator of the scheme.

But it’s a warped logic when the fear of being associated with cartels overrides the goal to supply affordable flour at all times. And the cost of inaction will always be high.

The Cabinet has pushed itself into a situation where it is doomed if it opens its borders and damned if locks out imports.

The consignment will interfere with the long rain harvests expected from next month since it takes up to two months for imports to arrive.

If the Cabinet declines, the shortage and resulting spikes in maize prices could push the country to the brink.