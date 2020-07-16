Editorials EDITORIAL: Retain snakebite payment

Taxpayers will not compensate individuals hurt or killed from snake bites if a proposed law is adopted as the state seeks to curb rising claims. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

A recommendation for snakebites to be dropped from the list of wildlife attack compensation to control the bill is ill-advised. It is dangerous to both human and wildlife welfare.

A task force on human-wildlife compensation says taxpayers should not be liable for related deaths or injuries caused by snakebites, it fails to appreciate how the move will poison the wildlife conservation campaign and erode gains made so far.

With the removal of the venomous animals from the list, humans will have little incentive to ensure that snakes live within their environment. The situation could quickly deteriorate into Kenyans, fearing for their lives, taking the pre-emptive step to seek sand kill snakes before they strike their heels. That is a sloppy path that Mr Boinnet and his team should not be eager to take this country.

The task force is right to be concerned about the sustainability of the wildlife payouts, now at more than Sh5 billion. However, blaming snakes for the bill and proposing their exclusion is an escapist solution.

There is a simple antidote to the rising bills; the State should be prompt to pay claims. The compensation bill has risen to such a monumental figure simply because the State has over the years been allocating insufficient funds for the payouts. For instance, last year when the compensation bill for between 2014 and 2016 alone stood at Sh2.2 billion, the Treasury released just Sh500 million. That alone should tell us where this growing compensation bill lies in the State’s priorities.

