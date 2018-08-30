Editorials EDITORIAL: Rethink housing formula

Tax breaks, provision of affordable land and enabling the private sector to do most of these projects could be one way to ease the cost of housing. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The idea behind setting up a cheap housing fund was to cover as many poor Kenyan households as possible without the heavy burden that comes with buying land and setting up support infrastructure.

However, the shooting down by Parliament of Treasury’s proposal that would have seen workers part with as much as Sh5,000 for high earners sends the Treasury back to the drawing board on the proposal.

The Federation of Kenya Employers and trade unions, while supporting establishment of a cheap housing fund, had initially raised concerns on the amount of money to be deducted from workers noting that whereas 1.5 per cent could appear small, in real terms it is a hit on over-burdened workers’ take home.

Affordable housing forms part of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda. For this to be achieved, policy makers must think beyond the easy option of deducting the little that many workers take home. Tax breaks, provision of affordable land and enabling the private sector to do most of these projects could be one way to ease the cost of housing.