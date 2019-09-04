Editorials EDITORIAL: Review Helb strategy

For a long time, the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has relied on threats to push students’ loans defaulters to clear their debts. The threats have ranged from using the police to track down defaulters holding jobs to listing defaulters with credit reference bureaus.

The performance of the Helb loan book suggests that the agency’s recovery strategies are proving ineffective in tracing about 60,000 past beneficiaries, casting doubts on its ability to recover billions lent to students.

Past beneficiaries owe Helb Sh30.6 billion, representing 59 percent of the Sh52.1 billion of matured students’ loans. This is an indication of the need for a shift in strategy to recover the unpaid billions and ease the burden on taxpayers who annually part with Sh10 billion to support the rising number of students joining universities.

In the past, Helb has trained its focus on beneficiaries in formal employment, leaving out the thousands who earn substantial incomes in the informal sector.

Helb needs to work closely with the Kenya Revenue Authority to capture the self-employed and those working in the informal sector. Helb should use this database to track past beneficiaries owing it billions as a start to an aggressive pursuit of student loans defaulters.

