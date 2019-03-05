Editorials EDITORIAL: Review sugar bailouts

Cash-strapped cane millers have been unable to pay farmers for their deliveries. FILE PHOTO | NMG

For the umpteenth time, the government is channelling taxpayers' money to bail out cash-strapped cane millers who have been unable to pay farmers for their deliveries. Agriculture Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said that farmers will this week receive Sh2.7 billion that the Treasury has released through the ministry.

It is a good thing on the one hand that farmers will eventually get paid their dues, after waiting for years. On the other, this belies the rot in the sector -- that the government has been pumping billions of shillings into ailing sugar companies yet there is nothing to show for all that money.

The problem of delayed payments to farmers has persisted for long despite bailouts. There is almost no guarantee that even the bailout this time will make any significant change at the sugar companies.