EDITORIAL: Save bank from distress

The bank has offered to pay the amount three months after the maturity of the bond, when it hopes to have received the cash from the Treasury. It is critical that the government urgently rescues the bank from the financial distress that it is facing. With the State controlling 85.8 percent ownership of the bank, it ought not to let the situation get to crisis levels. The State, if unwilling or unable to shoulder the responsibility of stabilising and ensuring the smooth running of the bank to profitable levels, could find ways to offload its shareholding through the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Alternatively, it could find a public-private partnership model that would help to sustainably run the lender. There has been a long-running proposal for the State to dispose of its stake in the financial institution and this could possibly be an opportune time to do so, especially given that it has been posting losses in the past couple of years.