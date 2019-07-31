Editorials EDITORIAL: Scrutinise degrees awarded by varsities

The inquiry into the integrity of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) PhDs should be extended to all Kenyan institutions of higher learning to safeguard the reputation of the country’s education system.

Kenya spends billions of shillings on the education sector annually, in recognition that a country’s economy is only as productive as its learning system. An education system has far-reaching, generational impact on any society. Nothing illustrates better the crossroads at which Kenya’s education system is than the Kiambu-based JKUAT’s integrity question. For a long time, the one-time technology college was reputed for its contribution to the economy through producing strong and competent graduates. This continued well after its conversion into a fully-fledged university, but things seem to be unravelling fast.

The university is now in the middle of what looks like a scandal that will hit its reputation hard. Only weeks back, it awarded 118 PhDs that are now the centre of attention of the Commission for University Education (CUE), not just for the sheer numbers but apparent incompetence in undertaking the awards. According to CUE, some 58 of the 89 beneficiaries were trained in the College of Human Development and avoided proper publishing of papers, in the eight campuses spread across the country. That alone tells you that there was little or loose supervision as most professors are in the main campus, as suggested by CUE, not to mention that the training is well-removed from its core competence of agriculture and technology.

The culture of starting outlying campuses all over the country and even across borders is clearly coming back to haunt the universities, despite the billions of shillings spent on the misadventures.

A PhD is one of the highest academic honours a scholar can attain and its holders are supposed to undergo rigorous training and vetting as they hold the key to solving a lot of societal problems. In the JKUAT case, CUE is right in seeking to scrutinise and probably reverse the dubious degrees. But they should go the whole hog and scrutinise other universities and their degree awards to save Kenya from ignominy. Barring this, our manpower export and future university productivity will collapse.

