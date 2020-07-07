Editorials Secure titles for public land

For any business, failure to know what assets you have is costly and the chance of losing the properties all together increases dramatically.

It is, therefore, appalling and disturbing that the government, with the ultimate mandate of safeguarding its citizenry and their assets, is the very same one that risks losing properties.

A recent report from Parliament shows that several State corporations do not possess title documents for land and buildings they occupy. This exposes them to land grabbing, which is rife across the country.

Of the parastatals, the Kenya Wildlife Service risks losing the most, having only 45 title deeds from 222 parcels under its care.

The report comes amid forest land grab disputes pitting the Kenya Forest Service against developers.

The news media in recent years have been awash with reports of land grab of school grounds and even police stations. It is a shame.