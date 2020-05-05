Editorials EDITORIAL: Seek legal enforcement, tech solutions to piracy

US President Donald Trump. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The demand by American firms that Kenya must meet some conditions before it can have a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US must be taken with the seriousness that it deserves.

A key condition is that Kenya improves its intellectual property rights legal provisions as they are currently not up to the standard that US firms want or consider appropriate for them to do business with the country.

The US companies are concerned that their intellectual property rights may not be fully protected in Kenya should they open up more and sell to Kenya under the FTA.

Those complaining most about the local situation mostly deal in movies, music, books and software. They point out that Kenya’s copyright legal provisions are not in line with international standards.

It is true that there is a thriving illicit trade in movies, music, software and books. This has been going on for years and not just in Kenya, despite attempts to stamp it out using existing laws.

Also Read

advertisement

In fact it may not be lack of an applicable law that has encouraged the violation of copyright, for example, to continue.

One major reason for this continued malpractice is the affordability and availability of the content, and this has also hurt local companies and content producers.

Before the FTA was proposed, US firms were little concerned about Kenyan copyright laws because not much local sales of genuine products took place.

Unfortunately, what this shows is that even with a good law, counterfeiting might go on for various reasons.

So in reality, the trade agreement would then be based not merely on existence of new laws but on more aggressive enforcement to ensure sale of genuine copies, which will be beneficial to both Kenyan and US companies.

Expressing their misgivings on the FTA in a letter to the Donald Trump administration, the US firms pointed out that a major source of the problem has to do with online piracy.

Obviously even local creatives would want to see this drastically reduced if not eliminated altogether.

The industry contributed up to 5.3 percent of the gross domestic product, meaning that it forms a significant part of the economy and affects many livelihoods, hence the need to ring-fence it from piracy.