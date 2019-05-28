Editorials EDITORIAL: Speed up verification of imported goods

Cargo at the port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It says a lot about how public institutions in Kenya work if they have to be prompted by the President to execute the very mandate for which they were set up in the first place.

After weeks of protests prompted by loss of business for importers, the President felt compelled to step in and direct the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Inland Container Depot at Embakasi to move with haste and clear the imported goods that have been held in their custody, ostensibly for verification.

In recent months, companies have complained about how their imports have been held up at various ports because the governments wants to be seen to be fighting counterfeit goods and tax evasion.

Yet, the systems to detect these crimes, arrest offenders and take other remedial measures necessary ought to have been in place and working all these years.

It is not right to punish law-abiding private and corporate citizens in a crackdown with no clear target.

Also Read

Though a step in the right direction, the move by the President has also exposed the inefficiencies that hurt businesses especially at this time when many are going through a depressed time rife with many hurdles, including a rising cost of living that is reducing their customers’ buying power.

Having said that, however, there is a case for business leaders to consider manufacturing locally some of the goods that they have traditionally imported.

It does not augur well for long-term economic growth and industrialisation for businesses to buy from abroad what they can make locally.

Of course, they are also expected to appreciate that if they create jobs locally, they will be pumping money into the economy, which is good for them in the long run.

As such, even as the government speeds up the clearance of goods in the short term, it ought to be considering incentives that will encourage local businesses to transition from being gross importers to manufacturers.