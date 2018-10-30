EDITORIAL: State Law Office erred

Editorials
EDITORIAL: State Law Office erredTuesday, October 30, 2018 19:45
It is a blot on the country's credentials that a highly esteemed government institution, such as the State Law Office, is being accused of procurement irregularities.
The Auditor-General’s findings on the state of financial affairs at the AG’s office — including infractions in the procurement of airtime, fuel, telephone bills, personal allowances and other expenses — is worrying, and perhaps a sign of how deep the rot in government goes.
The list of procurement irregularities, according to the auditor-general, amount to a whopping Sh355 million in the year to June 2017. This is scandalous. It our view that the Attorney-General's Office, which is tasked with the crucial responsibility of advising the government on legal issues, must like Caesar's wife, always be above board.
The office should not be entangled in the same vices that the country is trying to fight. Besides, if the office is to be seen as culpable, what example does it give to the rest of the government institutions and to Kenyans at large?
Because this is the office that advices all other state departments, it must follow its own advice to ensure that its own house is clean. In the absence of that, all advice given to government and State agencies would ring hollow.
The department must live up to its name by strictly adhering to all set regulations and laws. More than that, it should manage its resources prudently and must be thoroughly accountable to the public for all its expenditures.
In the Headlines
Mulinge gets powerful post in Safaricom executives shake upBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
10 hours ago
Blow for Munga in Murang'a water firm rowBy NDUNG’U GACHANE
14 hours ago
Coca-Cola’s Sh500m sugar imports detained at portBy BONFACE OTIENO
20 hours ago
M-Pesa pushes Safaricom net profit to Sh31.5bnBy CONSTANT MUNDA
21 hours ago