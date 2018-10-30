Editorials EDITORIAL: State Law Office erred

Attorney-General Paul Kihara. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is a blot on the country's credentials that a highly esteemed government institution, such as the State Law Office, is being accused of procurement irregularities.

The Auditor-General’s findings on the state of financial affairs at the AG’s office — including infractions in the procurement of airtime, fuel, telephone bills, personal allowances and other expenses — is worrying, and perhaps a sign of how deep the rot in government goes.

The list of procurement irregularities, according to the auditor-general, amount to a whopping Sh355 million in the year to June 2017. This is scandalous. It our view that the Attorney-General's Office, which is tasked with the crucial responsibility of advising the government on legal issues, must like Caesar's wife, always be above board.

The office should not be entangled in the same vices that the country is trying to fight. Besides, if the office is to be seen as culpable, what example does it give to the rest of the government institutions and to Kenyans at large?

Because this is the office that advices all other state departments, it must follow its own advice to ensure that its own house is clean. In the absence of that, all advice given to government and State agencies would ring hollow.