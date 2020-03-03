Editorials EDITORIAL: State officials shouldn’t misuse public property

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

Two things happened on Monday that necessitate a review of the conduct of State officers in handling public property.

First, a judge ordered that a house in Mombasa, which former commissioner of lands Sammy Mwaita allocated to his company, revert to the government. Justice Sila Munyao ruled that the allocation of the house in Bamburi to Lekyo Tours Ltd, a company where Mr Mwaita was a director, was irregular and ordered the Land registrar to cancel the title.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) had filed the case in April 2014, arguing that the house in Bamburi belonged to the government, having been built in 1979 to house civil servants. But in March 1998, Mr Mwaita issued a letter of allotment to the company.

In a separate matter, the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ordered Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to return an official car belonging to the Ministry of Water, which he kept after he was transferred two years ago.

Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu told the committee that the car was allocated to Mr Wamalwa, the former CS for Water, but was not handed over to the department when he was transferred to the Devolution ministry.

Also Read

advertisement

These two cases are weighty and deserve huge attention because they are an illustration of how not to handle public property.

Public officers are responsible for the physical custody, care, and safekeeping over property in their possession or under their supervision. In the case of Mr Mwaita and Mr Wamalwa, this rule was breached and both of them must revert the properties to their rightful keepers.

History shows that, some State officers in the past abused their positions to illegally benefit from public property under their watch. Several cases have gone before court in which officers converted public property such as land and houses into private use.