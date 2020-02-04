Editorials EDITORIAL: State’s plan to tame coffee cartels welcome

A farmer tends his coffee in Nyeri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government’s decision to streamline spot commodity trading is laudable and could help weed out exploitative cartels, which have meted suffering on producers for a very long time.

To start with, the Treasury said coffee trading will now be regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA)— a departure from the current situation where the operations are controlled under the Coffee (General) Regulations through the Agriculture and Food Authority’s Coffee Directorate.

The Treasury said the changes to be effected through Section 12(1) of the Capital Markets Act would cover all key coffee trading functions, including licensing of brokers, establishment of companies trading in the commodity, as the establishment of a direct settlement system would guarantee speedy and transparent payment of proceeds from sales.

And in a strategy aimed at limiting diversion of sales proceeds, the Treasury said a direct settlement system shall be established by a licensed commercial bank competitively selected by a coffee trading company subject to approval from the CMA.

These measures are commendable and would help protect the earnings of growers, some of whom have abandoned farming for better paying ventures such as real estate.

Spot trading has proved viable world over because of its model where commodities must be ready for immediate sale and delivery and payments settled almost instantaneously.

This is advantageous because trading is drive more by the dynamics of supply and demand which ensures farmers get fair returns for the output. The Treasury should therefore expeditiously roll out this arrangement to cover all other commodities and boost farming in this country.

Weak regulation of commodity trading has been the bane for the agriculture sector with cartels taking advantage to fleece farmers. There has been an outcry over suspected collusion between regulators, millers, traders and brokers which has purposefully kept commodity prices down.