Editorials EDITORIAL: State’s swift response to disease alert welcome

The government’s swift response to a suspected Ebola case reported on Monday reassured the public as it demonstrated that the Health ministry and other authorities were on high alert and vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a matter of a few hours, public health personnel had isolated the patient and run tests to confirm whether the virus had crossed the border from Uganda where three deaths have been reported since last week.

Family members who had been in contact with the 36-year-old woman were also isolated to reduce the chances of the disease spreading had the tests turned positive.

The comprehensive response that came into play on Monday was a multi-agency effort that should be encouraged to boost the public’s confidence in the government’s response to potential disasters.

News that a team of health workers who battled Ebola in Sierra Leone and Liberia have been deployed to all ports of entry to guard against the disease is a further indication that the country is not taking any chances.

Similarly, the assistance from the World Health Organisation will strengthen the country’s preparedness to prevent the epidemic which has so far claimed more than 1,000 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Monday's Ebola scare has come and gone, but the threat is far from over considering there is considerable movement between Kenya, Uganda and the DR Congo.

The rapid surveillance and response team dispatched by the ministry should scale up operations and monitor closely travellers from regions affected. These measures should be more stringent in the border towns of Busia and Malaba, the key entry points into Kenya from both Uganda and DRC.

The government should also increase public awareness about the disease especially in high-risk areas to encourage quick reporting of suspected cases.

In the same vein, the public has the responsibility to report any cases in which patients exhibit symptoms similar to Ebola.