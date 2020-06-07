Editorials EDITORIAL: Supplying water to slum dwellers welcome move

New project will provide residents with free, quality and sustainable water supply during this Covid-19 period.

The move by the government to provide slum dwellers in Nairobi with water is not only a commendable move but a noble development.

Water shortage in many parts of the country has continued to wreak havoc among many Kenyans, especially those living in poor neighbourhoods or arid and semi-arid regions. Informal settlements have for many decades not had access to a proper water system, which endangers the lives of scores of people living there.

While reports that slum dwellers in Nairobi will now get eight million litres of water daily following the completion of a Sh300 million water project are welcome, it goes without saying that more needs to be done to deliver the vital commodity to all regions in the country.

With the country currently combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, it has become imperative to ensure the population gets access to adequate and clean water. Among the measures rolled out to combat the disease are handwashing with clean water and soap or the use of sanitiser.

The scheme is the first phase of construction of the Independent Community Water Supply Projects in the slums and is set to benefit 400,000 people.

The project will provide residents with free, quality and sustainable water supply during this Covid-19 period. The first phase will benefit slum dwellers in Kibera, Mukuru, Kawangware, Kayole Soweto, Korogocho, Mathare, Kangemi and Dandora. It involved drilling and equipping 20 boreholes and construction of 51 elevated steel water tanks with 24,000 litres capacity. The Gitari Marigu Water Supply Project in Dandora will produce 270,000 litres per day to serve 8,000 residents in Kibagare, Gitari Marigu and surrounding areas. In Kibera, the Silanga Community Water Supply will benefit 3,000 residents of Silanga, Laini Saba and Lindi with 80,000 litres of water per day. And 2,500 residents of Kijiji Southlands in Langata will get 70,000 litres of water per day.

We support the initiative and urge the government to hasten the roll out of similar projects in other vulnerable regions of the country.

The government has already embarked on phase two of the project that will see the construction of 42 additional Independent Water Supply Projects in low-income areas.

It is a worthy initiative since it will ultimately enhance the supply of water to vulnerable members of our society living in informal settlements.

If put to good use it will also help in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

By enlisting the help of the local community in managing the water project, the government will succeed in ensuring that the community based organisations not only own the project but also help enlighten the slum dwellers on the benefits of proper hygiene.