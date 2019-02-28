Editorials EDITORIAL: Support gender parity

It is time for both MPs and political parties to find ways to achieve the two-thirds rule. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Just eight days before the world celebrates the International Women's Day, whose theme this year is "Balance for Better", Kenyan MPs have once again left no doubt that they are not interested in entrenching gender equity in political representation.

That the bill meant to give women greater say failed in Parliament due to lack of quorum speaks volumes about legislators' commitment to breathing life into the spirit of the Constitution.

Now that the bill has failed for the fourth time, it is time for both MPs and political parties to find ways to achieve the two-thirds rule by ensuring that the onus is on parties to meet this threshold during their nominations ahead of elections. And where, after elections, parties are allocated special seats for youth and people living with disabilities, they should give priority to give these slots to women who meet this criteria.

