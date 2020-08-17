Editorials EDITORIAL: Suspend unclaimed shares auction till virus crisis ends

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority CEO John Mwangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The main job of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) is to help Kenyans trace their left-behind wealth, some of it unknown.

However, the agency is planning to auction shares worth Sh26 billion that have not been claimed for years.

Why hurry? Some of the individuals whose families left behind shares lack wills and legal documents required to access the wealth. In Kenya, many family patriarchs or matriarchs never reach one of the obvious points in their lives to write a will.

Neither do they disclose their wealth accumulated in parcels of land, government bonds, insurance policies, pension money, uncashed dividend cheques or company shares and cash in the bank or safe deposit boxes.

After their death, their families are left in an inheritance muddle. As much as there has been publicised efforts to trace the beneficiaries of assets left behind, or for those who have relocated without leaving a new address or simply lost track of their property, the agency should not lose patience, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has delayed access to crucial documents especially in cases where families have to appear in courts to get inheritance papers, where none existed. Court activities have slowed down, making it impossible for these families to obtain administration papers.

Also, it can be challenging for heirs to establish ownership after the death of the named owner whether it is a parent, a partner, a sibling, or a spouse. Only a handful of Kenyan families do careful record-keeping of assets.

Lack of online government records also makes it hard for survivors to find their property and claim it. Others never search the State's unclaimed assets website, yet Ufaa is holding valuables such as title deeds, company incorporation, and share certificates, jewellery and firearms and at times illegally stashed local and foreign currencies.