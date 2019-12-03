Editorials Professional bodies can drive Sustainable Development Goals

The complexity and interconnectedness of the underlying opportunities and challenges behind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) present the need for a creative and innovative approach for value creation that is collaborative and multidimensional by professionals in all sectors.

This provides opportunities for professional bodies in Kenya to plug-in their expertise to catalyse the realisation of the SDGs. The professional bodies in Kenya, that include the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK), Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Institute of Human Resource Management, to mention a few, have a pool of diverse expertise, that can design and implement sustainable developmental programmes to lift many from the shackles of grinding poverty and underdevelopment especially the youth in within the 47 counties in Kenya.

To begin with, ICPAK, has the capacity to engage the growing urban populations within counties on economic dynamism by innovating green business models that target growing businesses especially those in the informal sector.

These models envision and embody a sustainable business approach that encapsulates greening the business supply chain that harness digital technologies not only for information dissemination but also provide systems that assess business risks whereas monitoring progress.

Increasingly, professional accountants will be involved in assessment and pursuit of SDGs-related opportunities that are more connected than ever with an understanding of the wider context of operating in more complex markets where sustainable development issues lie at the heart of value creation.

Conception and implementation of new strategies alongside delivery and capture of value created will depend on the professional aptitude and proficiencies to redesign exiting accounting models.

Secondly the role play of the professional marketer cannot be ignored. Within the marketing sphere, marketing managers, most of who are members of the MSK are endowed with untapped alternatives to translate sustainable development ideas into viable commercial propositions by devising marketing strategies that create competitive advantage, build trust or develop new business opportunities.

To add value to sustainability, marketers ought to create competitive advantage through brand innovation for their companies by understanding the sustainable marketing shifts in society such as technological innovations that are the foundations of marketing strategy, and align them with sustainable development as a matter of public and corporate concern within the dynamic marketing environment.

Thirdly, what then does this imply to the Institute of Human Resource Management practitioners? Human capital is essential not only to the productivity of society but also to the functioning of its political, social and civic institutions, understanding its current state and capacity is valuable to a wide variety of stakeholders.

Lastly, the communication professional cannot be forgotten in this conversation. Both the Public Relations Society of Kenya and Media Council of Kenya ought to devise communication strategies that are inter-sectoral and interagency. In conclusion, with all these dynamics, professional bodies in Kenya have much more to do; to synergize their expertise and come up with a concrete solution on how best they can add their believable voice to the realization of SDGs.