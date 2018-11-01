advertisement
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Tame reckless borrowing

Thursday, November 1, 2018 19:43
By EDITORIAL
debt payments
In a report released late last month, the IMF said that the country risked defaulting on its huge debt payments. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

It is refreshing to see Parliament consider a law to rein in the government’s borrowing appetite. The Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill proposes to give the National Assembly the final say on any loans the executive wants to procure.

It is however our considered view that the Bill sponsored by Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi could do with some fine-tuning to ensure MPs don’t encroach on the operational territorry of the executive.

Parliament also needs to reassert its independence and play its oversight role effectively to justify any more powers over public debt management. But the importance of the Atandi Bill cannot be overemphasised, with the bureaucrats having demonstrated unacceptable recklessness in borrowing. Key stakeholders in Kenya’s economy, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have warned against the country’s debt binge. In a report released late last month, the IMF said that the country risked defaulting on its huge debt payments that gobble up more than half of the collected revenues, leaving it with little to spend on development.

Indeed, a number of new taxes and tax increases by the government, which recently sparked protests among consumers, workers and industry lobby groups, have been attributed to the pile-up of public debt. It is high time the country’s public debt management was brought under greater parliamentary oversight.

