EDITORIAL: Tame reckless borrowing

In a report released late last month, the IMF said that the country risked defaulting on its huge debt payments. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is refreshing to see Parliament consider a law to rein in the government’s borrowing appetite. The Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill proposes to give the National Assembly the final say on any loans the executive wants to procure.

It is however our considered view that the Bill sponsored by Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi could do with some fine-tuning to ensure MPs don’t encroach on the operational territorry of the executive.

Parliament also needs to reassert its independence and play its oversight role effectively to justify any more powers over public debt management. But the importance of the Atandi Bill cannot be overemphasised, with the bureaucrats having demonstrated unacceptable recklessness in borrowing. Key stakeholders in Kenya’s economy, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have warned against the country’s debt binge. In a report released late last month, the IMF said that the country risked defaulting on its huge debt payments that gobble up more than half of the collected revenues, leaving it with little to spend on development.