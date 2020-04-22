Editorials EDITORIAL: Time for sacrifice

It will take a long time for the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic to be fully appreciated and assessed but already, it is worrying that it is taking away vital human and financial resources from the economy.

In the proposed Bill to mitigate against the pandemic, the Treasury has slashed the development budget for State ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) by Sh98.73 billion. This is a significant reduction considering that the money was to go to public projects like roads.

The reorganisation has, in one fell swoop, delayed capital projects in support of railway transport, energy, universal health, infrastructure which are seen as key enablers of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda. For instance, the electricity transmission budget will fall by Sh18.57 billion while capital expenditure to health policy, standards and regulation will also drop by Sh8.14 billion.

In short, it is not possible to predict with clarity the extent to which Kenya’s mid-term developmental goals will be achieved within the set time under the current circumstances.

It is also possible that the opportunity cost may rise beyond current projections since our collective enemy is an invisible one.

Without a doubt, the unique situation calls for national sacrifice.