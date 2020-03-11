Editorials EDITORIAL: Tullow cash demand calls for drastic action

British oil explorer Tullow Oil is locked in a vicious fight with Kenya over the London Stock Exchange-listed firm’s demand for Sh204 billion as compensation for its six-year works. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s upstream oil business has been shrouded in secrecy, the type that much often than not ends up in mega scandals. We are not for now concluding this is the case but neither are we going to rule out the possibility.

To begin with, the agreement between the tottering London-listed Tullow Oil has never been made public. Indeed, we have in the past reported the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lamenting a lack of disclosure on the project.

While it can easily be argued that IMF should not poke its nose in such contractual matters, one wonders what the role of Parliament, if at all, has been in the project — leave alone other secretive mining deals that yield little other than massive quarrying holes on the ground. A select group of bureaucrats have been supervising and entering deals in mining and petroleum with little oversight.

It is thus not surprising that Kenya escaped paying hundreds of billions after cancelling the Pacific Wildcat niobium mining deal. And even with the international arbitration court ruling, the deal was inspired by rent-seeking, typically no Kenyan official has been penalised.

In the current revelation, Kenya is pushing back against a claim by Tullow of Sh204 billion in costs. Not surprisingly, the bureaucracy has been lackadaisical in monitoring the oilfields. Put in another way, it might not have the requisite capacity to police the mining and petroleum sector and for reasons that are best left to conjecture, has not sought any credible help from experienced parties including the Bretton Woods. That is a sure bet for corruption and opaque deals.

The government has in the past claimed it was to engage an auditor to verify the claims. But if it ever did, the auditor must be top-secret. In the current case, Tullow might even be right. But without a tested system to authenticate the claims, it is easier to think that the interest of ordinary Kenyans is at risk. As well, paying such an amount even when deducted during the production might leave the country the worse for the wear.