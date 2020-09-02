Editorials EDITORIAL: Use smart electricity meters

Kenya Power’s plan to install smart meters at boundaries of counties to track power usage and rein in thieves is welcome.

Consumers are paying billons of shillings for system losses in their monthly bills due to faulty meters and widespread tampering.

The project carries hope of significantly cutting these losses that have been averaging 19 percent in the last five years.

Kenya Power has around 1,200 feeders spread in 10 regions and 47 counties and, therefore, the traditional methods of detecting theft can no longer be relied upon.

The utility firm should ensure that the project is delivered on time to save its customers from escalating cost of electricity.

This is particularly important given that the regulator in July raised system losses to be shouldered by customers from 14.9 percent to 19.9 percent.

Previous cases have shown that electricity theft is the making of a section of Kenya Power’s staff and outsiders.

It should therefore ensure that this massive investment stops the faceless cartels that have been linked to this act.