Editorials EDITORIAL: Varsities ceding assets to schemes right move

Universities should learn their lessons and prioritise funding of the retirement schemes. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Retirement funds have grown exponentially since the industry was formally regulated in the 1990s. At last count, the assets under schemes overseen by the industry watchdog, the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), stood at over Sh1.2 trillion with a strategic plan underway to double these by 2024.

The building of the assets has come with painstaking effort to enforce rules in the industry. This has been to the benefit of the workers who would otherwise be consigned to old-age poverty, which is still the case in a lot of the cases covered by the schemes.

The unfortunate cases arise from poor contributions but in others it is still sheer management of the funds as well as non-remittance.

The latter scenario has become common with the county governments as well as government institutions, mainly universities. Public universities have been going through a rough patch due to a decline in funding and mismanagement of resources.

This has made it difficult, nay, impossible for many of them to meet their financial obligations. In turn, this has made it difficult for them to remit statutory deductions and sacco loans’ payment for their staff.

RBA has now commendably resorted to taking over the uncompleted buildings owned by the universities to help the schemes thrive in the absence of remittances. To be sure, this was the model adopted in the cases of Kenya Railways and Teleposta schemes.

We believe this is the right decision for two reasons. The first is that there should be no reason for employees to suffer for sins of other people. They should be allowed to enjoy the fruits of their labour like other workers in the Kenyan economy.

Two, universities should learn a lesson by ceding the assets. Unless they clean up their house and make timely remission of the statutory deductions, some regulator will come calling and make them pay for the mistakes.

However, given the fact that ultimately it is the present and future generations that will pay for the mistakes, it is important to reassess the financial management of the institutions to prevent eventual collapse. The model that universities have hitherto used to manage their financial resources need to be reviewed.