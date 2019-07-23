Editorials EDITORIAL: War against corruption should be sustained

The arraignment of 27 top State officials, including Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal in Elgeyo-Marakwet is highly symbolic in the fight against maladministration of public resources.

Without assigning any guilt on the accused in the matter now before court, the arrest and subsequent court appearance by the high-ranking officials should send a message of caution to all officers tasked with safeguarding public property and interest.

Reports by multiple watchdogs, both public and private, have over the years revealed the rot in the utilisation of public resources in this country but little has been forthcoming in terms of punishment of those involved in the plunder of taxpayers money. This state of lethargy hasn’t been helpful because it emboldened the plunderers to carry on with the vice, with the notion that there would be no consequences for their dirty deeds.

The taxpayer deserves better than this and we should see deliberate and proactive measures by all watchdogs of public funds, including the investigative and prosecuting agencies. Regrettably, graft however runs deep in the societal fabric and winning over it would require immense commitment, professionalism and resilience on the part of law enforcement agencies.

It is not sufficient to make dramatic arrests of suspects. All that matters before a court of law is water-tight evidence.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) must put their act together to attain successful convictions.

Many suspects have previously capitalised on legal technicalities and incomplete or weak evidence presented by law enforcers to escape the course of justice.

We hope the DCI and the ODPP have picked lessons from such past incidents and are better prepared for court proceedings.