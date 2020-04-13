Editorials EDITORIAL: Wasteful spending by counties should stop

The Controller of Budget in her latest report on county expenditure and revenue performance has revealed that Members of County Assemblies spent Sh6.6 billion on foreign and domestic travel. That translates to more than Sh1 billion a month, meaning that the elected representatives have turned travel into a gravy train.

Billions of shillings allocated to the devolved units are ending up funding non-essential budget items even as critical functions grind to a halt and bills go unpaid due to lack of money. This wastage of public resources and misplaced priorities by elected leaders ought to stop and a way found to bring those responsible to account.

Travel allowances have become a cash cow for elected leaders across the political spectrum, as have sitting allowances. What is more worrying is that travel expenditure for MCAs has doubled since 2013, yet there is hardly anything to show as a tangible benefit to the public.

It is no wonder that even as the Covid-19 outbreak hit the globe, Kenyan politicians saw no harm in making trips to hard hit areas such as Europe, just to earn travel allowances. Because of this lack of foresight, some of them came back home infected, thus posing a health risk to others. The Covid-19 outbreak has also helped shine the spotlight on the level of damage this misplaced priorities can have on the Kenyan society.

Many counties do not have ICU beds, and are woefully unprepared to deal with any outbreak, leave alone one on the scale of the Coronavirus pandemic. That the country has less than 300 ventilators in its hospitals is an indictment of the government’s spending priorities, considering the fact that counties get more than Sh300 billion every year in Exchequer allocations, and collect extra money through their own revenue sources. The bad spending habits of these counties are now exposing Kenyans to loss of life. We are therefore calling for a rethink of how counties use their money. Governors and MCAs must, as a matter of urgency, rein in their wasteful habits and investment in vanity projects at the expense of critical functions such as healthcare.

More money must be put towards equipping hospitals, hiring more health workers and giving them better pay. It is now incumbent upon the public to keep an eye on the spending habits of their leaders, and call the m out whenever they go out of line.