Editorials EDITORIAL: We must quickly rethink our borrowing strategies

Kenya spent a whopping Sh153 billion in debt servicing between July and September alone, compared with Sh75.3 billion over a similar period of last year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury’s revelation that Kenya’s debt servicing obligations more than doubled in the first quarter of this fiscal year compared with a similar period in 2017 should send the alarm bells ringing, especially at this time when revenue collection remains subdued.

Kenya spent a whopping Sh153 billion in debt servicing between July and September alone, compared with Sh75.3 billion over a similar period of last year.

Contrastingly, the revenue performance has remained lacklustre with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) having realized a 3.7 percent growth in tax collection to Sh329 billion in the first quarter this fiscal year.

This kind of mismatch between revenue performance and debt servicing is what economic crises are made of. We risk running into a sinkhole with no money to cover for basic spending obligations and with more borrowing as the only way out. Our appetite for borrowing has been rather insatiable and all indications are that we are still angling for more loans despite the massive pressure of debt in our books.

The Treasury has in fact freshly revealed that plans are afoot to offer a new Eurobond and seek a syndicated loan to raise a Sh287 billion net external financing it planned for this fiscal year. With total national debt having hit Sh5.04 trillion in June this year, Kenya certainly needs to rethink its borrowing strategies.

Globally, revenue-to-spending ratios have remained cardinal in de-risking economies from potentially defaulting on their obligations. Borrowing must be guided by our ability to repay without compromising other basic expenditure.

Our economy is no doubt sick and choking with debt as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last week and must return to the drawing board for quick and realistic ways of out of the current fiscal hell-hole.