Editorials EDITORIAL: Work together in virus fight

Last week, private laboratory service provider Pathologists Lancet Kenya announced the launch of a drive-through coronavirus testing model at Sh13,000.

In the initial outbreak to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had limited capacity to test for the viral disease locally and had to rely on South Africa for the service where it reportedly costs Sh18,000. However, Kenya can now carry out the tests locally.

Of concern is the government reaction to the launch of the Lancet launch of private testing.

The Ministry of Health said the company was not licensed to conduct the tests and that it was only at a government-authorised laboratory that tests could be done. Health minister also announced plans for random mass testing of the public from Saturday.

Even though Lancet may have not had blessings of the government to conduct the coronavirus testing, this is not the time for the government and private players to wrangle over the pandemic. The government should bring such players on board as long as they meet the criteria for the testing of the virus to ensure that the war on the pandemic is a success.

