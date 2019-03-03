Editorials EDITORIAL: Find long-term solution to rising road carnage

The cost of road accidents to the Kenyan economy is enormous. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The recent fatal road accidents on our roads have sparked debate among Kenyans on what is ailing our transport sector.

Kenyans have for many years been yearning for a long-lasting solution to the road carnage that claims thousands of lives annually and leaves thousands more maimed.

It is for this reason that the regulator, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), last November gave operators of passenger service vehicles up to March 1 to fit their vehicles with speed governors.

But it now seems that challenges in implementing the directive has prompted the NTSA and the Kenya Bureau of Standards to extend the deadline by another three months to June 1.

While we support any initiatives aimed at curbing the road accidents, we would like to urge the PSV operators to take advantage of the extension and fit the devices without fail.

Most of the road accidents in the country have been blamed on speeding hence the need for gadgets.

The devices have benefits as they relay a vehicle’s data in real time to a database at the roads regulator.

If properly implemented the devices can help restore sanity on our roads.

According to NTSA data, 184 people lost their lives in road accidents in January.

The cost of road accidents to the Kenyan economy is enormous. This includes loss of productive manpower, medical bills, injuries and property damage.

It is therefore imperative that any measures aimed at curbing the losses be adopted without fail.

Speeding

The country cannot afford to continue losing any Kenyans to road accidents that are mostly caused by speeding drivers and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

All government agencies responsible for securing our highways should ensure that they work in unison to tame the menace.

A sustained vigilance by the regulator on our roads should be enforced. The traffic police should take the task of monitoring traffic seriously.

The endemic culture of corruption has cost the country many lives due to the negligence of corrupt officers.