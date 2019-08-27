Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: LPG plan laudable

The latest plan to shift Liquefied Petroleum Gas imports from the current individual purchase to the Open Tendering System (OTS) is a welcome move and should be fast tracked to improve the way the gas market is managed.

It is only through such a mode that the government can impose a proper price regulatory regime that will help build both investor and consumer confidence as the country struggles to deepen use of clean energy and eliminate the use of firewood and charcoal, which have adverse effects on health and the environment.

The wider scheme to create competition in the market will be a critical first step with installation of LPG testing facilities at the Kenya-Tanzania border.

This is a critical step to not only ensure consumers get quality supply, but also for more players to formally join the trade.

There must, however, be efforts to increase uptake of LPG as well as to streamline the entire supply chain to ensure it is efficient and eventually benefits consumers through lower prices or quality gas.