Ideas & Debate How to avoid harming mental health in crisis

I will start my psychiatry residency this June. Since finding out about my residency placement mid-March, I have received an overwhelming number of congratulatory messages from people from all walks of life and from all over the world. But quite a few of these congratulations were intertwined with personal concerns related to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

From Kenya specifically, where I work on mental health policies with local NGOs and the Kisumu County Government, I have received messages from friends who have been struggling with feelings of loneliness and a lack of control. Or from health workers who are afraid of being asymptomatic virus carriers who put their own families at risk.

All these conversations have made me realise that Covid-19 is not only a disease with physical symptoms such as fever or cough. It is far more wide-reaching. It has caused — and continues to cause — acute emotional distress.

Past outbreaks such as SARS, MERS and Ebola have shown the significant impact of contagious diseases on mental health. We now understand that emotional distress increases stress hormones that can negatively impact our immune system in the long run. Even more worrisome is that decreased immune system functioning makes it easier to contract infections and harder to fight them.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health has recognised this interplay between Covid-19 and mental health. The National Emergency Response Committee put out public mental health education recommendations that are accessible online and discussed in radio and TV shows. But how can people who are experiencing homelessness access information? What about individuals with mental illness experience who are currently symptomatic and cannot take care of themselves?

advertisement

Additionally, even for people who can access the information, putting out recommendations alone is not enough. Why? There are a couple of reasons, but we can start thinking about it by looking at one of the recommendations: “practice good self-care through (…) nutritious diet.” But how do Kenyans who have just lost their jobs due to Covid-19 buy healthy food? Especially now that market prices steadily rise due to a decrease in supply. What about people who have been unemployed for an even longer time?

First and foremost, a response to mental health challenges associated with Covid-19 should cut across sectors and different ministries. This shared responsibility reflects the current reality: mental illnesses are not only caused by biological factors but also by psychosocial factors such as interpersonal conflicts or poverty.

Health care providers alone will not be able to solve these issues unless the Kenyan government mitigates, for example, situations of financial hardships.

However, this focus on cross-sectoral and inter-ministerial partnerships should not distract us from a closer look at what the Ministry of Health should do. One can think about mental health activities for three different target audiences: the general population, individuals at risk for mental illness due to Covid-19, and individuals with an existing health condition.

The Kenyan national government and its counterparts at the county level need to invest heavily in providing additional mental health education and services to meet the demands.

On a general population level, the Ministry of Health should upscale the radio and TV shows. The ministry should make the advertisements more culturally relevant and applicable to the local context. It can also include mental health awareness creation sessions during regular educational community-based Covid-19 campaigns.

These campaigns can be carried out by health professionals such as community health workers, trained peer supporters (community mental health champions) or local non-governmental organisations.

The group of people at-risk for mental illness related to Covid-19 includes individuals who have to quarantine or individuals who screen positive for Covid-19. It also includes individuals who have been in contact with an infected individual or individuals who recently lost their job due to Covid-19 and experience financial hardship now.

Individuals with an increased risk for mental illness should be followed up regularly such as during mandatory check-ins or contact tracing procedures. To save medical personal and personal protective equipment, these follow-ups can be conducted by health workers who are trained in both contact tracing and mental health.

Individuals with an existing mental health condition might now even struggle more than usual to attend appointments. Reasons for the struggle include but are not limited to fear of contracting the virus or logistical barriers such as reduced transport opportunities.

Mental health professionals should actively reach out to all of their clients and their caretakers via a call or text message to understand their levels of emotional distress. Mental health professionals can triage potential service users based on need and priority.

There are currently not enough mental health professionals in Kenya to comprehensively provide all these proposed activities. Therefore, county governments need to hire actively, with the unscheduled support from the national government, unemployed, privately practising, and retired mental health professionals and community health workers.

Additionally, county governments should leverage social institutions such as religious communities to identify and care for distressed patients. One example of such support would be to train religious leaders and key community members to recognise signs of mental distress. These lay workers could work hand-in-hand with mental health professionals and refer those struggling to higher levels of care.