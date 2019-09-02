Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Amnesty response timely

There is a need to ensure the money does not leave the country in the first place. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Wealthy Kenyans with huge assets in foreign countries have applied to return Sh118 billion when they responded to an amnesty in which the Kenya Revenue Authority says they will not be asked to reveal the source of the repatriated wealth.

The response was good because more than 3,500 people applied for the cover that the taxman says was creating a favourable environment for the repatriation.

The move makes economic sense, especially for a country that is increasingly looking for capital for enterprise and increasingly missing the tax collection targets to drive the economy. However, the authorities ought to get to understand the architecture of capital flight that denies the economy the much-needed fuel to drive growth. Indeed, amnesty calls only partially address the headache of assets running into hundreds of billions being stashed in foreign lands.