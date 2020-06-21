Ideas & Debate Ban on mitumba imports to boost local fashion industry

On March 25, the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Ms Betty Maina, suspended the importation of second-hand clothing known as mitumba into Kenya.

While touted as a Covid-19 prevention measure, social media was awash with criticism of this decision, possibly missing the point as Yuval Harari aptly states in the Financial Times of March 20: "Decisions that in normal times could take years of deliberation are passed in a matter of hours.”

Kenyan textile industrialists, through their trade body Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), have been lobbying for this measure for a longtime, as a means to revive the local industry. This was the moment they had been hoping for after presenting a report titled Sustainability and transformation of the apparels and textiles and activation of the cotton value chain.

Trade in second-hand clothing had been rising, with market consumption in the first nine months of 2019 at Sh17.8 billion, up Sh 1.14 billion over the same period of 2018. The government tried to stop it before, but met strong opposition due to the number of people the sector employed as traders.

There was also the concern about what people with lower incomes would be able to afford, met by the very low prices of mitumba. However it was the US government threatening to cancel Kenya’s participation in African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa), which allows duty-free imports into the US that made the government backtrack. Being ousted from this scheme would have jeopardised 40,000 jobs, mainly in the Export Processing Zone, which accounted for 90 percent of new clothing exports in 2019, worth Sh68 billion, according to the Export Promotion Council.

This interest from the US and other countries in markets for their waste clothing has been due to the massive rise in ‘fast fashion’- the concept of wear, throw away and buy again. It is a system that has fuelled a global supply chain, often pushing textile factories to pay unlivable wages to allow a cheap retail end price for the insatiable fashion consumer. As a result, there is a huge problem in waste management due to the volumes of non-biodegradable clothing fibres like polyester and mountains of landfill, which pollute the soil. Our imported mitumba also results in waste, as some items remain unwanted even when donated, and are disposed of in Nairobi dump of Dandora.

The concept of being the world’s rubbish bin, is something every leader should reject. It is an economic and psychological problem. Psyche plays an important role in instilling national pride and build the nation. This is something that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda was very clear about, when he decided banning mitumba was more important than Agoa. At the time Rwanda had few jobs, which were directly threatened, and therefore it was an easier decision than Kenya’s. Rwanda took it in 2019 at the same time as investing in the design sector to cover the gap left by second-hand clothing. It is now the local fashion designers and manufacturers, who must meet citizens demand for fashionable, diverse and affordable clothing, thereby ensuring that local industry flourishes.

While garment manufacturing is well developed in Kenya, design and textiles are not. Textile mills have simple weaves, and a limited selection of colours. Rivatex has had a lot of investment, and is currently developing kitenge designs in polycotton, which appeal to a section of the market, but they need to have a huge selection of prints if designers are going to build distinguishable brands, which customers can buy into.

In addition to variety in fabric construction and surface decoration there is also the issue of textile fibres, which give different style possibilities. In an eagerly awaited report by Fashion Revolution Kenya, backed by the British Council, the viability of using alternative textile fibres has been researched. The results indicate that cotton will continue to be significant for a long time, because although there is huge potential for wool, silk and even bamboo, so much emphasis has been put on cotton that it will take five years for these fibres to be developed. For now, through cottage industries, they will feed local and international niche markets, but to help replace mitumba, they must be produced on a large scale with the best technology.

Gone are the days when fashion was a uniform. Fashion craves diversity and few people want to wear one brand only. Therefore, for now the most viable options are great design in cotton fabrics with the promotion of local fashion brands and mass distribution systems, which alongside online, harness skills of the current mitumba sellers.

With this in place, we should encourage the government to turn the suspension of mitumba into a permanent ban.