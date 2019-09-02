Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Banks must boost credit access to spur growth

When the interest rate cap law came into effect on September 14, 2016, the expectation was that credit would become affordable to businesses as well as individual borrowers.

The law puts a ceiling on lending rate by banks and other financial institutions to at most four percent above the Central Bank of Kenya base rate (CBR).

Three years down the line, almost every indicator is showing that there is no efficiency worth speaking of in the lending segment and banks have not lived up to expectation.

Consumers who sought protection from the high interest spreads of over 10 percent witnessed in the 1990s are shouldering a heavier burden today in the form of new fees and commissions that banks have introduced to compensate themselves for low interest income.

According to the latest data, bank customers paid Sh84.1 billion in fees, commissions and service charges in the six months to the end of June. Nearly all banks - 39 out of 40 – saw their non-interest income grow in the period by Sh12 billion, representing a 16.8 percent jump.

The data also shows that non-funded income was the fastest-growing revenue stream for lenders, driving the growth of their after-tax profit in the six months by 14.2 percent to stand Sh67.12 billion for the industry.

The problem with these charges on loans is that they are not counted as part of interest charges, and as such do not fall under the restriction introduced by the rate-capping law. Moreover, most of these charges are usually contracted through mobile apps, the instant loan platforms that rarely give Kenyans ample opportunity to understand what they are getting into. In short, most borrowers are not even aware that they are paying these hidden charges.

For banks, the rate capping law which sought to boost access to credit has only spawned a drop in private sector credit growth ever since it came into effect.