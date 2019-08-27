Ideas & Debate Broadband can help alleviate poverty amongst the youth

Leveraging the internet is not only timely but necessary and urgent. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s race towards a knowledge economy, as laid out in the Vision 2030 blueprint is progressively gaining cadence with the internet as the backbone.

Slowly, internet-enabled technology is disrupting how we live and interact – tech savvy or not, you would be hard pressed to find anyone who does not rely on it directly and indirectly to complete everyday tasks. It is permeating key areas of decision making and output in public service delivery, private sector and informal sector.

Kenya has built a solid case for the internet impacting the economy – attributable to several investments in broadband infrastructure cutting across the whole country. One such investment is the 4000 kilometres-30 Terabyte Fiber cable “DARE 1, which will be the sixth international cable landing on the kenyan shores.

Such infrastructure, enabling the furtherance of Sustainable Development Goal 9: increasing access to affordable Internet and ICT for more people in the poorest parts of the world, places a huge connectivity opportunity for government and private sector to eradicate poverty among the populations, if utilised innovatively and creatively.

An opportunity exists for the government and private sector to generate employment through the readily available smartphones as this is the basic unit for connectivity with the requisite computing power and screen size needed for meaningful internet use, free public Wi-Fi therefore becomes the catalyst that’s the essential ingredient to spark of innovations. The Government’s Ajira Digital programme, a partnership of the Ministry of ICT and the National Constituency Development Fund (NCDF) and Telkom Kenya – of which Telkom Kenya installs 1,160 Constituency Incubation Hubs in 290 constituencies – four per constituency, equipped with 13 laptops per incubation hub and internet lends credence to that grand ambition which will take Kenya places.

advertisement

The biggest beneficiary of this innovation is the ever-growing millennial Kenyan youth – savvy in technology and gradually leveraging the internet to create an alternate path within the economy, the gig economy.

Already, youthful entrepreneurs in far-flung areas are developing their ICT skills and applications, bringing them into the digital world and enabling them to grow and start new businesses. They form part of an estimated 40,000 Kenyans who have created and secured digital jobs.

With this development, it is possible for Kenya to close the unemployment gap which seems to hurt the young adults most – enabling over one million young people to secure freelance digital jobs as per the government’s agenda.

With one of the fastest internet penetration rates on the continent, current estimates show that by 2025 Kenya’s internet contribution to GDP could grow to at least five to six percent – an opportunity for Kenyan youth to exploit the ubiquitous power of the internet to derive gains from ventures beyond the communication role of the internet.

Leveraging the internet is not only timely but necessary and urgent. According to the World Bank, one million young people join the work force every year, which means that Kenya needs at least one million new jobs every year to keep up with the expanding youth bulge.