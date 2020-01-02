Ideas & Debate Clarity needed in laws on taxing digital economy

Yet again, Kenya finds itself at a point of inflection in relation to policies aimed at taxing the digital economy. The KRA appears to be unclear and unsure on how to tax this sector.

Unfortunately, this lack of clarity has resulted in an inadequate response from KRA, whose confusion is worsened by the fact that Kenya’s Income Tax Act (ITA) has remained archaic and has changed sluggishly over the years to keep up with the changing structure of the digital economy. More concerning is that the proposed Income Tax Bill does not contain any significant provisions on this very same issue.

The solace is that tax laws in virtually the entire world had for a long time remained unresponsive to the digital economy taxation question. There is now a realisation that countries, including Kenya, need to rethink their tax policies around this part of the economy. Laws aimed at supplanting obsolete provisions and introducing new ones are now being hurriedly put together with little direction or consultation.

Kenya has not been left behind in this wave of change. The KRA has been busy trying to define the scope of digital taxation in a bid to alleviate the current confusion, misinterpretation and potential tax disputes.

In a futile attempt, the Finance Act, 2019 has tried to bring the digital economy into the tax net by introducing a blunt provision prescribing that income accruing through a digital market place would be considered as income. This new provision is woefully redundant given that there was never any dispute that income from digital activities is considered as income.

The question that the world is grappling with is at what point does Kenya have a right to tax profits arising from a digital business that is not located in Kenya. The KRA has not addressed this issue thereby demonstrating a lack of understanding of both the issue at hand and the taxing provisions of the Income Tax Act. Even though the Treasury Cabinet secretary (CS) has been provided with powers to make regulations around digital taxation, the CS cannot promulgate regulations that are conflict with section 3 of the ITA.

CONFUSION

It is noteworthy that the KRA appears to confuse the accrual of income under section 3 of the ITA with sourcing payments from Kenya. Income accrued from Kenya means that the substantial activities giving rise to the income are carried out in Kenya while sourcing payments from Kenya simply means that Kenya was only a pay point.

The business model of most digital business (including global market places) is that they will always participate in the domestic economy remotely and as such, income will never be considered under the legislation to have accrued from the local country. As the law currently stands, accrued income in Kenya is subject to tax while payments sourced from Kenya are not taxable, unless the sourced payments are specifically deemed by the law to have accrued in Kenya.

It is these types of issues that the world is struggling with that require proper thought out tax legislations. Already, some developed tax jurisdictions have tried to address this problem. For instance, France has proposed a flat digital tax rate on revenues earned from domestic activities by digital companies under certain conditionalities. The KRA could borrow a leaf from these proposals by crafting laws that particularly provide clearly defined thresholds as to when such income would be taxable in Kenya. However, care should be taken to ensure that the incidence of the tax imposed is on the Company (and not the consumer) otherwise there will be a ripple effect of increased prices.

The KRA should look at this issue in whole. There are currently very limited guidelines on how non-resident digital companies should pay taxes being imposed by the KRA. The tax representative model as provided for the Tax Procedures Act is facing a myriad of operational challenges such as non-compatibility with iTax.

In fact, more problematic for our economy is the fact that the KRA went ahead and requested for an Expression of Interest seeking to engage a payment service provider tasked with the responsibility of identifying, collecting and remitting taxes. This EOI opens a whole different can of worms all together.

UNILATERAL TAXES

Firstly, the payment service providers will be required to sift through transactions to determine which transaction is subject to tax and apply the applicable tax rate. The KRA is ignoring the impracticability of any payment service provider being able to determine which transaction is taxable or not due to volume, complexity of the transaction amongst other host of reasons.

This proposal would be potentially illegal as the current tax legislation is based on a self-assessment model and does not fully accommodate an intermediary determining the tax payable for a taxpayer save for withholding taxes.

In fact, the Tax Procedures Act provides a procedure where the taxpayer self-assesses, the taxman amends the assessment and the taxpayer thereafter objects. With the KRA’s proposals for an intermediary, the taxpayer would have no remedy as the tax payer would not have self-assessed his taxes. Like many other recent proposals from the KRA, this one is most likely to end up in court.

It is noteworthy that the KRA is exposing Kenya to the potential ramifications of imposing unilateral taxes on American companies, who are the majority of the global digital companies. The Authority should trend cautiously to avoid retaliatory policies from the US, a country which is currently in no mood for lopsided trade arrangements.