Climate change adds to Kenya's recovery woes

Kenya is simultaneously facing two crises; the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the resultant effects of instituted containment measures and climate change. The pandemic has resulted in a global health crisis that has caused the shutting down of economies, straining of health systems and a change in the social order. The prescribed containment measures of social distancing have occasioned the closure of businesses in both the formal and informal sectors. This has brought to the fore, the inextricable linkage between the health, food, and environment sectors, the same sectors that are directly and indirectly impacted by climate change.

On the other hand, the impacts of climate change continue to be witnessed in Kenya, with erratic rainfall patterns and extreme weather events such as droughts and flooding occurring. The common factor in both crises is the human impact.

The containment measures for Covid-19 are not only meant to lower the rate of the spread of the disease, but also to prevent health systems from being overwhelmed by an increasing number of positive cases. Climate change impacts make it difficult to deal with the crisis as they add another layer on the already destabilised system.

These impacts are evident in Kenya and communities have had to put in place coping and adaptation strategies in order to build their resilience. However, these measures are not always in tandem with the government’s aim of controlling the spread of the disease.

The flooding caused the displacement of people from their homes. Families had to seek shelter without due regard to the social distancing rules. This not only increases the chances of transmission of the disease from one person to the other, but also complicates contact tracing as people might migrate from the flood prone areas to higher ground.

Further to this, adaptation measures taken with regards to flooding result in the migration of persons from rural to urban areas. It is estimated that majority of this population end up in informal settlements, characterised by high population density, and lack of access to basic amenities such as water. This impedes their capacity to institute disease containment measures effectively.

Climate change directly impacts access to clean water, yet a major recommended practice against infection of the coronavirus is improved sanitation through handwashing. Nairobi residents had been experiencing water rationing due to water scarcity before the long rains. This has meant an added cost to their budget as the scarcity has driven prices up. Even with the beginning of the long rains, residents have still lacked access to water.

The lock-down of four counties in Kenya has also disrupted the social safety nets that are in place for people living in urban areas. Although this is a direct impact of the containment measures, climate change impacts have also compounded this disruption by destruction of crops in the farms due to heavy rainfall over a short period of time, coupled with the interruption of food supply chains.

The most vulnerable population to food shortages are the poor, who lack access to basic services such as healthcare and clean water which are essential to prevent the spread of the disease. The lack of food causes hunger and eventually malnutrition, this in turn weakens the immune system which makes individuals susceptible to infection.

Climate change will continue to aggravate economic damage and the consequential effect of diverting funds from the prevention kitty in the short term. In the long term, it will hinder sustainable development due to climate related loss and damage which leads to poverty, a higher debt and lowered adaptive capacity. In turn, this will hamper recovery efforts to the economy post-Covid-19.

Both the Covid-19 and climate change crises are cross-cutting in nature and require a multi-sectoral approach in policy frameworks in order to adequately tackle the challenges. This approach should also include the private sector, civil societies and target communities and will enable the development of a comprehensive approach thereby preventing replication or clash of measures.

The interplay of the coronavirus and climate change has magnified the inequalities present in Kenya. Poor communities are more susceptible to infection, yet lack the capacity to absorb its financial impact, while at the same time their social safety nets have been degraded.

Building the climate resilience of such communities will have the residual impact of lowering the impacts of the coronavirus. The capacity building networks that are in place for climate change resilience can be used for educating the communities on the impacts of the coronavirus and best practices for prevention of infection. For example, in helping communities harness clean water for use, through roof rainwater harvesting technologies, clean water for handwashing purposes will be available for use in the home.

Timely data acquisition is important. The government should take up the use of early warning systems in the monitoring of high impact risks such as climate change and pandemics. Use of this data will enable them to institute measures to combat such high impact crisis more effectively.

Furthermore, the present economic costs and changes in behaviour should be well documented. This will enable the modelling of future climate impacts as well as behavioural patterns of people during a pandemic. The resultant effect would be a database of information that can be used to institute specific measures that consider prevailing conditions and therefore stand a better chance of being realised by the populace.