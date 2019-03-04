Ideas & Debate Digital lending key to attaining Sustainable Development Goals

Digital applications are quickly outpacing traditional financial transaction modes. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Digital lending has continued to witness exponential growth in Kenya. According to a 2018 survey by the Financial Deepening Sector (FSD, Kenya), there are an estimated 49 loan applications in Kenya including from mainstream banks such as M-Shwari, KCB M-pesa and credit-only digital lenders such as Tala and Branch.

The growth of digital lending is being driven by mobile penetration which has now reached 100.1 per cent as per the Communication Authority Financial Report 2018/2019 while internet use stands at 41.8 million mobile subscribers. However, while the penetration for mobile phone is at 100 per cent, penetration of digital loans amongst these subscribers is below half of the mobile subscribers and therefore, although access to financial services in Kenya has been improving every year, credit access at the bottom of the economic pyramid has remained constrained.

Many studies have shown that greater access to finance increases savings, reduces income inequality and poverty, increases employment, and improves overall well-being.

Yet, small scale businesses, small holder farmers and households deemed high risk by lenders have continued being locked out of access to credit, affecting agricultural production, business growth and access to primary social services like health and education as envisaged in the global social economic blue print, Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

The UN Secretary General launched a global task force on Digital Financing for SDGs in 2018 to harness the power of digital finance to achieving the sustainable development goals through deepening access to digital financial services to reduce inequality and fight poverty.

The Central Bank Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, was on December 5, 2018 appointed to the Task Force and will now put Kenya on the map in assisting digital finance providers meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

In launching the taskforce, the UN Secretary General appreciated the role of digital finance in making it possible to process financial services much faster, more accurately, and in exponentially greater volumes.

Financial inclusion

Kenya’s record in digital revolution is unprecedented and it is set to explore even more technological innovations in the digital finance space to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. Dr Njoroge, while accepting his appointment, alluded to this, stating that his appointment was in recognition of Kenya's success in digital finance and financial inclusion.

For digital lenders, the opportunity to provide micro-loans to many small traders, farmers, rural communities household and to ensure the said households are able to borrow money sustainably, save money and improve their financial literacy is an opportunity towards achieving the SDG’s.

Digital Lenders have a great opportunity to work with other digital financial providers to achieving the SDGs in all sectors including increasing access to water, health services and energy through availability of financial credit.

So much so that today, thanks to digital revolution in the financial sector, a vegetable vender even in remote regions in Kenya just needs to press a button on her basic phone to access a credit facility in less than two minutes, regardless of whether she has a bank account or not.

As a result, and quoting the above FSD report, Kenyans excluded from any form of financial service dropped from over 40 per cent of adults to 17 per cent between 2006 and 2016.

According to the report, over six million Kenyans have access to a technology that can deliver micro-loans within seconds and build a credit history that can, in theory, give them access to larger and cheaper loans in the future.

Digital loans

Additionally, one in four Kenyans aged over 18 years had taken a digital loan in the past 90 days, suggesting many active borrowers. Out of these, 37 per cent used it to grow businesses, general household consumption at 35 per cent, education 20 per cent and seven per cent for medical purposes.

These uses touch on primary SDGs that seek to eradicate poverty, hunger, illiteracy and health scourges like HIV AIDS and tuberculosis by 2030.

Digital applications are quickly outpacing traditional financial transaction modes like over the counter and use of Automated Teller Machines. This is expected to intensify in coming days as more sophisticated digital products come into play.

Therefore, the role digital lending continues to play in deepening financial inclusion and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals continues to be centre stage and with improved regulatory environment and support to the industry, the digital lenders will continue to harness technology to meet the SDGs.