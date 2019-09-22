Ideas & Debate Disruptive firms focus on one thing: customer needs

Technology companies are better placed to ride the innovation and disruption waves, not because they are technology companies but largely because their core teams are always challenging themselves by asking: How can this be made better? How can we improve our products and services in anticipation of changing customer needs? How can we integrate with other products and systems so that “they can all talk to each other” and become part of a bigger ecosystem? And how will what we have today look like in the next 10 or 50 years?

Few companies have the in-built capacity to audit their products and services with the aim of reviewing and improving what they do. Instead, they focus on ensuring that what works today works in the same way tomorrow; and, if the financial returns are satisfactory, then the leadership team extrapolates that by extension, the trend will continue into the future.

In a sense, they are like horses on the racing track. They keep their eyes focused on their lanes and run well. However, they lack contingency plans for disruption, and so, when another horse runs into them, they have no way of overcoming the unanticipated challenge. Yet, that is how disruption works.

Take ambulance services for instance. In countries like Kenya, an ambulance will take upwards of two hours to reach an accident scene or evacuate the sick, unless one is subscribed to a premium service that is faster.

In countries like India, by contrast, mobile phone companies like Reliance Jio have integrated their gadgets with hospital services. By pressing a button, anyone on that network can be reached by a health professional real time, large population notwithstanding.

In all fairness to Kenya, local companies like TechnoBrain have developed similar tech but are counties, which run health services, willing to embrace this innovation? Imagine how much difference this could make, say, in reducing maternal mortality or saving the lives of children who die by the millions because of treatable diseases like pneumonia, which remains the biggest killer of Kenyan children.

In Singapore, Schneider Electric has partnered with ambulance and hospital services to integrate personal data into a system that allows the first responders to get to an accident scene within minutes. Once they get there and identify the casualty, they can call up the person’s medical data from a networked computer in the ambulance.

The casualty’s vital statistics can then be sent to the nearest hospital in real time. By the time the ambulance gets to the health facility, the doctors already know not only who and what to expect but also what to do.

In Kenya, by contrast, the first responders are almost always wananchi (the people), with no knowledge. Chances of a casualty being mishandled hover at about 98 percent, meaning that the chances of a casualty getting out of an incident alive are slim. And even in such cases, they are likely to be left nursing life-long complications arising from mishandling in the first instance. So the question arises, if other countries are doing things like these, why are we not doing them ourselves, yet we have the wherewithal?

The way countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda or Tanzania handle the Ebola problem easily comes to mind. Not only does it put health and immigration works at risk of contracting the disease, it also leaves a lot to be desired when considering how the patients are handled. Singapore, by contrast, has designed a system that allows someone sitting behind a computer screen to check the temperatures of hundreds of people disembarking from the planes landing in their airports. By installing sensors along a corridor, they can tell which passenger is running a fever, making it much easier for medical staff to isolate such a person.

This is a system that can work in areas that are vulnerable to diseases like Ebola. Indeed, it can work even in public and private hospitals so that doctors can isolate and prioritise patients who are running extremely high or low temperatures. This, in turn has the potential to save the lives of critically ill patients, especially children, who have to wait for their turn even when their lives are clearly in danger.

But health is too serious a subject, one might say. So let us examine sports, which is more fun. The question then arises; what have technologies like the Edge, which has been developed by Schneider Electric, got to do with sports?

Only last weekend, Formula One fans flew to Singapore to watch the Singapore Grand Prix, each paying $1,000 for a ticket. What they did not know is that each of the cars, and their drivers, have been equipped with 200 sensors, connected to a data centre that has two capabilities; first, to interpret the large volumes of data for trends, and two, to predict in the event that something goes wrong. That means the system is designed to prevent accidents, not just to respond to them.

From behind computer screens, experts can see everything happening on the race track, from the drivers’ heart rates to how much fuel each car has left. In the unlikely event of an accident, the precise conditions under which it happens can be mapped, meaning that this information can be used to prevent similar occurrences in future. The large volumes of information are stored in something called a “Data Lake” and any bit can be recalled at any time.

Such use of data can be applied in practically any field, including retail. And just so you know what this implies, there are retail outlets that have self-check out. A customer can walk in, buy and once they make the payment, can walk out without having to encounter a shop floor worker. In the event that one has a problem choosing, say, the colour of a dress, some of these outlets have “magic mirrors”, which are computers connected to a data centre. Instead of trying on every dress in the shop, the customer can stand in front of the magic mirror, choose and by pressing a button on a remote control, she can see what she will look like in different dresses, even one that is the colour of pink guava.

Imagine what that could mean for the wedding industry, for instance.

The same concept of worker-free environments can be applied to banking or aviation, or any sector. And this brings us to the questions we started off with.