Ideas & Debate Ease accessibility for the disabled to boost tourism

Hospitality venues have gradually been implementing changes. FILE PHOTO | NMG

For most of us, tourism is quite accessible and we tend to take our ability to embark on a vacation anytime for granted.

It is disappointing, to say the least, that huge strides have not been made in the direction of accessibility of tourism, especially as there are around 1 billion people (15 percent of the world’s population) living with some form of disability across the globe, according to estimates by the World Health Organisation.

There are over two billion people, such as spouses, children and caregivers of disabled persons, representing almost a third of the world’s population who directly affected by disability.

While this indicates a huge possible market for tourism and hospitality industry, it still remains immensely underserved due to inaccessible travel and tourism facilities and services, as well as discriminatory policies and practices.

Holiday peak season is beckoning, it’s high time that hospitality stakeholders appreciate the potential disabled people have in boosting tourism numbers.

There is need to recognize that easing their accessibility to everyone is more than just erecting a ramp at the hotel entrance or reserving a parking slot.

Airports, hotels, and other tourism facilities should cater to the needs of disabled people. This entails ensuring that venues have sanitary facilities for the disabled, handrails in bathrooms, braille in lifts, providing hydraulic lifts in big tour buses and even lowering reception desks so that the receptionists are eye-to-eye with wheelchair bound guests.

Hospitality venues have gradually been implementing changes. Local brands, for instance PrideInn, have made tremendous moves in positioning the country as a universally accessible tourism destination. They are offering products that are adapting to the needs of the disabled by implementing best practices and systems, ensuring accessible restaurants thus protecting an individual’s rights to travel with dignity. PrideInn particularly has hotel rooms for the disabled.

Universal accessibility would also enhance Kenya’s global tourism competitiveness. Statistics prove that apart from being a basic human right, universal accessibility can boost tourism numbers to a destination too.

With some 15 percent of people in the world, the sector is worth billions of shillings every year. The disabled and the ageing generally travel with family, friends or care takers, so there is a multiplying ripple effect. It is a sector that cannot and should not be ignored.

The potential market for universal accessible tourism in Kenya is said to be about 30percent of the population and a portion of those have disposable income and can afford to travel and that is a market that the industry should be tapping into.

The accessible travel market presents tremendous opportunities for businesses that are ready to make the required efforts. Disabled people with disabilities travel more frequently during the low season, usually travel in groups and tend to return to a place they feel comfortable in making it profitable for destinations to especially cater to them.